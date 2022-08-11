Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and P14s mobile workstations unveiled

Lenovo has this month introduced new mobile workstations to its range featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s. Equipped with Radeon PRO integrated graphics. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Lenovo ThinkPad Mobile workstations

“The ThinkPad P14s allows users to be creative anytime or anywhere, all inside a conveniently portable 14-inch chassis. For users looking for more screen real estate without sacrificing mobility, the ThinkPad P16s, which launched earlier this year, offers the same feature functionality as its smaller cousin, but in a 16-inch form factor. All of these mobile workstations have been tested at the highest level to pass MIL-SPEC standards.”

“Built for creators who demand more value, the ThinkPad P15v closes the gap in price and performance between entry-level and high-end workstations by including the most powerful mobile AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 H-series processors with integrated security features, professional graphics from NVIDIA, and a 15.6-inch UHD display.”

“Lenovo’s expanded portfolio of AMD-based workstations ranges from a pair of lightweight contenders to a balanced price and performance mobile workstation, from a high-powered tower to the value-forward desktop workstation. All of these machines are ISV-certified to deliver peace of mind when tackling the most demanding workflows and offer more choices to better serve Lenovo’s customers across industries.”

Source : Lenovo

