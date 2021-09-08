Lenovo ThinkEdge SE70 artificial intelligence (AI) edge platform

Lenovo has today introduced a new powerful and flexible artificial intelligence (AI) edge platform in the form of the ThinkEdge SE70 specifically designed to meet the expanding A.I. needs of logistics, transportation and smart cities to retail, healthcare and manufacturing applications. The ThinkEdge SE70 system has been created in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the companies AWS Panorama technology and is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX mini PC.

“Computer vision (CV) is one of the fasted growing edge AI applications, with security, safety, manufacturing quality control and improving retail experiences among the leading use cases. In a recent IDG survey, 96% of respondents believe CV has the potential to boost revenue, while 97% said the technology will save their organization time and money.”

ThinkEdge SE70 edge platform specifications

– CPU: 6-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm®v8.2 64-bit CPU

– GPU: 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU, 48 Tensor Cores

– Performance: 21 TOPS (INT8)

– 2 GbE

– Configurable up to 8 POE

– Serial/CAN Bus/DIO

– PCIe Gen.4 storage

– Fan-less, operational temperature range up to -20 to 60 Celsius

– IP51 IP rating

– DC Range 9-48v

– Expanded form factor with multiple POE and power options

“The ThinkEdge SE70 edge platform is purpose built to unlock the power of CV applications for enterprise. A version of the ThinkEdge SE70 will be offered with AWS Panorama Device SDK pre-installed, allowing enterprise customers to transform every-day IP cameras into ‘smart’ cameras that run CV apps at the edge. AWS Panorama enables tasks to be automated that have traditionally required human inspection to improve visibility into potential issues. For example, AWS Panorama can be used to track assets for optimizing operations in facilities and monitoring inventory levels on retail shelves–even in environments with limited internet bandwidth.”

