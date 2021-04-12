AAEON NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX AI Edge Platform mini PC

AAEON has officially announced its new NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX AI Edge Platform, a lineup of platforms currently under development powered by the recently launched NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX system on module (SOM). The NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX is the latest addition to NVIDIA’s Jetson lineup, and has been created to bridge the gap between the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and NVIDIA Xavier NX.

The Jetson TX2 NX mini PC is powered by a NVIDIA Pascal GPU, quad-core Arm Cortex -A57 MPCore processor complex, offering 256 CUDA Cores, 4 GB of onboard LPDD4 memory, and 51.2 GB/s of memory bandwidth compatible with extensions of various standard bus interfaces. In total, this offers AI processing speeds up to 1.33 TFLOPS.

“Together, they provide even more flexible options for developers and users interested in leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. The BOXER-823x Series continues to offer AAEON technical know-how with fanless design for reliable, consistent performance. Additionally, AAEON is making available a limited number of pre-release development demo systems (BOXER-8230AI and BOXER-8233AI) for customers/developers wishing to become early adopters of the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX platform before it’s widely available.”

– The BOXER-8230AI offers ultimate connectivity with five Gigabit LAN ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two COM ports.

– The BOXER-8233AI unlocks greater flexibility with HDMI input, as well as two PoE PSE ports to power and communicate with devices over a single cable, such as PoE cameras or other sensors.

Source : AAEON

