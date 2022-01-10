Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet arrives in the US from $630

Lenovo has announced the availability of its new Android tablet in the United States, making the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet available to purchase from $630. The recommended list price of the tablet is $700 but Lenovo is offering a limited time special offer price throughout the US. The tablet has was launched throughout the United Kingdom a few months ago and features a 12.6 inch AMOLED display offering users a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet features

The Tab P12 Pro Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor supported by 6GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro doubles as a wireless second screen for your laptop while also supporting touch and pen input, thanks to Lenovo Project Unity.

A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED display.

High performance specs makes this a great tablet for gaming or streaming at full power

The Lenovo Precision Pen 3 is included, and there’s an optional 2-in-1 keyboard that can be added.

Enjoy movies from the comfort of your couch while enjoying premium audio with Dolby Atmos

“A cinematic AMOLED screen can now slip into a slim tablet pouch or sleeve. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro lets you explore a cascade of colors with a 12.6″ 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision display. It’s bright enough at up to 600 nits to view outdoors, and it’s safe enough to binge movies for hours on the TÜV Rheinland Full Care-certified panel. Full-dive surround sound is now possible on a tablet with a JBL quad-speaker system across four audio channels on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. Experience cinematic audio that flows above and around you with Dolby Atmos and Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning.”

“The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro delivers buttery-smooth visuals on the latest AAA gaming titles thanks to its 120 Hz display refresh rate—even when you’re playing from your backyard or patio. Accelerated speed meets ultra-fast connectivity with the elite, WiFi 6-certified Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, setting new resolution, speed, and latency standards.

Stay mobile and stand out from the pack using a tablet with a thin and light profile that’s designed to leave an impression. Engineered with high-grade aluminum alloy and encased in a dual-tone chassis, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features an all-day battery that won’t stop till you do. Plus, there’s quick-charge capability when you need to recharge.”

Source : Lenovo

