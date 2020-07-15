Lenovo Legion up for pre-order ahead of next weeks launch (Video)

The Lenovo Legion will be made official next week on the 22nd of July and the handset is apparently up for pre-order before it has been unveiled.

The device will come with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor.

The handset will also come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of included storage, plus 45W fast charging and it will have dual liquid cooling.

The Lenovo Legion will come with a popup Selfie camera with 20 megapixels and e a 64 megapixel main camera on the back and a 16 megapixel secondary camera. We will have full details on this new gaming smartphone from Lenovo when it is made official next week.

Source Sparrow News

