Lenovo Legion Phone to be unveiled 22nd of July

Yesterday we heard more details about the new Lenovo Legion Phone after it appeared in some benchmarks and now we have some more details on when it will launch.

The new Lenovo Legion will apparently be made official at a press event on the 22nd of July, the handset will be unveiled at 7.30 pm Beijing time.

As we heard heard previously the handset will come with a Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM.

The device is also rumored to come with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and that it would feature a front facing 20 megapixel pop up camera and dual rear cameras. There will be a 64 megapixel main camera on the back and a 16 megapixel secondary camera.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit: XDA Developers

