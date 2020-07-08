Lenovo Legion smartphone gets benchmarked

The last thing we heard about the new Lenovo Legion smartphone was a while back and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device has recently appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark and this has confirmed some of the specifications on the handset.

The AnTuTu listing has confirmed that the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM.

we also heard previously that the Lenovo Legion would come with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and that it would feature a front facing 20 megapixel pop up camera and dual rear cameras.

The dual rear cameras are said to include a 64 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel secondary camera.

Source MyFixGuide

Image Credit: XDA Developers

