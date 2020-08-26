Lenovo Legion Phone Duel smartphone gets unboxed

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was announced back in July, the handset is designed to be a gaming smartphones and it comes with a range of high end specs.

Now we get to find out more details about this new Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone in an unboxing video from Unbox Therapy.

The handset comes with a 6.65 inch AMOLED display with aFull HD resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor.

There is also up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and the device features two 2500 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.

One the front of the handset there is a popup Selfie cameras with a 20 megapixel sensor, on the rear there is a dual camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera and one 16 megapixel camera.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

