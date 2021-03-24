Lenovo Legion 2 Pro smartphone is coming April 8th

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Lenovo Legion 2 Pro smartphone and now we have some details on when it will launch.,
Lenovo have now announced that they will be launching the new Legion 2 Pro smartphone at a press event on the 8th of April 2021.
The handset previously appeared in some benchmarks and this revealed that it would come with a Snapdragon 888 processor and also with 16GB of RAM.
The current Lenovo Legion handset features a 6.65 inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels so we may see a similar display on this new device.
We will have full details on the new Legion 2 Pro smartphone when it is made official at the press event on the 8th of April.
Source Myfixguide
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.