Two new Lenovo smartphones have been spotted on the Google Play Console, the Lenovo K14 and the K14 Note.

The Lenovo K14 will apparently come with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it will be powered by a Unisoc T606 mobile processor, the handset will also come with 2GB of RAM.

The handset will come with a single camera on the front and two rear cameras, the front camera is a 5-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Lenovo K14 Note has slightly different specifications, this handset features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor which is either the Helio G80 or Helio G85, this device will come with 4GB of RAM.

The K14 Note is also expected to feature a single front camera and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source Lenovo K14 and K14 Note spotted on Google Play





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals