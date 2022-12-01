Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Lenovo K14 and K14 Note spotted on Google Play

By

Lenovo K14 Note

Two new Lenovo smartphones have been spotted on the Google Play Console, the Lenovo K14 and the K14 Note.

The Lenovo K14 will apparently come with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it will be powered by a Unisoc T606 mobile processor, the handset will also come with 2GB of RAM.

The handset will come with a single camera on the front and two rear cameras, the front camera is a 5-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Lenovo K14 Note has slightly different specifications, this handset features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor which is either the Helio G80 or Helio G85, this device will come with 4GB of RAM.

The K14 Note is also expected to feature a single front camera and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source Lenovo K14 and K14 Note spotted on Google Play

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets