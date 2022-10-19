Lenovo roll screen laptop and phone showcased

At the Lenovo Tech World 2022 conference Lenovo has been showcasing it’s new roll screen laptop and phone. Providing a glimpse at what might be available to consumers in the near future. As you can see in the quick demonstration video below, the roll screen allows you to expand your display workspace from a compact form factor. These early prototypes provide proof of concept and will be refined and enhanced over the coming months and years to create a unique a range of unique mobile devices.

Lenovo roll screen

“Today we need technology that is more intelligent, more connected, and more sustainable than ever before—technology that can truly transform what is possible in homes, businesses, and cities across the globe. That means blurring the lines between the physical and the virtual, bringing raw computing power to every aspect of our lives, and putting comprehensive solutions and services first. All while finding ways to increase sustainability in our production.”

As soon as more demonstrations and videos are released by Lenovo and other manufacturers developing rolling screens for mobile phones and laptops we will keep you up to speed as always. Samsung has been leading the way with folding phones, although sales of its expensive folding Flip mobile phones have been slow compared to more standard non-folding phone alternatives.

