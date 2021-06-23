Lenovo K13 Note Android smartphone unveiled

Lenovo has launched their latest Android smartphone, the Lenovo K13 Note and this handset is launching in Russia.

The Lenovo K13 Note is designed to be a budget friendly Android device, the handset is basically the Motorola Moto G10 with Lenovo branding and a new name.

The device is equipped with a 6.5 inch display that comes with a High Definition+ resolution od 1600 x 720 pixels and 269 pixels per inch.

The new K13 Note is powered by the same Snapdragon 460 processor from Qualcomm as the Moto G10 and it also comes with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The handset features 128GB of storage and there is also 4GB of RAM and a microSD card slot should you need any extra storage. There is also Android 11 and a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The K13 Note comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset we have an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

For photos and videos there is a triple camera setup on the rear of the handset with a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Lenovo K13 Note Android smartphone will retail for RUB 12,490 which is about $170 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

