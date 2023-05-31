Legend of Ymir gameplay with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing

Today NVIDIA has released more details on future games that will support its DLSS 3 ray tracing and more DLSS 2 supported games at this week’s COMPUTEX 2023 conference. NVIDIA DLSS uses AI and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to boost frame rates while maintaining great image quality. With DLSS 3, AI-powered frame generation creates new, high-quality frames for smoother gameplay.

Combined with NVIDIA’s Super Resolution technology, DLSS 3 can render seven out of every eight pixels in a scene thanks to artificial intelligence. Adoption continues to accelerate and NVIDIA DLSS is now delivering AI-accelerated performance in over 300 games and applications explains NVIDIA. At 2560×1440, DLSS 3 enables the GeForce RTX 4070 to play Diablo IV at over 170 frames per second, with frame rates hitting 335 FPS on the GeForce RTX 4090. And at 1920×1080 all GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards can play at over 200 FPS.

On GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, DLSS 3 improves performance by an average of 1.8X at 2560×1440, enabling all laptop GPUs to play Diablo IV at over 80 FPS with max settings enabled. At 1080p, DLSS 3 helps all laptop GPUs to run at over 120 FPS, with the power house GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU topping 280 FPS.

DLSS 3 & Ray Tracing

“Each week, we’re bringing you news of the latest DLSS and ray tracing integrations in games and apps. Last week, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched with DLSS 3 and ray tracing, and more DLSS 2 games were released. This week, at COMPUTEX 2023, we’ve announced that Ash Echoes, Honor of Kings: World, and Legend of Ymir will all launch with DLSS 3, and Party Animals with DLSS 2. And we’re celebrating the release of Diablo IV with DLSS 3, and System Shock with DLSS 2.”

Ash Echoes To Launch with DLSS 3 & Ray Tracing

“Ash Echoes is an anime-style, isometric real-time tactics game with a wide array of characters to collect, rank up, and incorporate into your squads. Formulate your strategy, unleash your squad on enemies, and pick the opportune time to activate each characters’ devastating abilities.”

Legend of Ymir gameplay with DLSS 3 & Ray Tracing

“WEMADE’s Legend of Ymir is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game reinterpretation of North European Norse mythology. Players will set out to save the realm of Ymir from Ragnarok, the world ending apocalypse. Created using Unreal Engine 5, Legend of Ymir will push the boundaries of what’s possible in MMORPGs with Nanite geometry, hardware-accelerated Lumen lighting, ray-traced reflections, and stunningly rich textures. All of which will be accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS 3 at launch.”

Source : NVIDIA



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals