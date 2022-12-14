ViewSonic LS610 Series LED projector can be combined for large projections

ViewSonic has introduced a new projector in the form of the LS610 Series which can be combined with other units to create a huge gallery image extending in length as in the image above. The Luminous Superior Series is ViewSonic’s lamp-free high brightness LED projector for business and education. Adopting industry-leading 3rd generation LED technology, the series delivers up to 4,000 ANSI Lumens while eliminating the use of toxic mercury, reducing the cost and effort of frequent lamp replacement and lowering the total cost of ownership.

“The LS610 series offers an effortless setup in middle to large-sized conference rooms, training rooms, and classrooms. It features easy image adjustments of comprehensive horizontal and vertical keystones along with 4 corner correction, empowering presentations with large images, impressive clarity, and vivid colors in a variety of contexts.”

LED projector

“Moreover, the series can be installed at any angle vertically to project images onto a range of surfaces from walls, floors to ceilings, allowing them to be used at events, exhibitions, and receptions. The seamless large images with high brightness and resolution offer an immersive viewing experience in any space. For instance, it can be adopted for simulating indoor golf or for edge-blending in galleries.”

” The lamp-free light source offers enhanced sustainability for a greener environment while delivering a wider color gamut for bright and vivid images in a meeting room, classroom, or any other environment. The series boasts the efficiency of use with instant power on/off, easy image adjustment with H/V keystone and 4 corner adjustment, and 360° tilt angle projection for flexible applications. Moreover, its comprehensive LAN control eases multiple device management and is compatible with Crestron, AMX, Extron, PJ Link, ATEN, and ViewSonic’s vController.”

To learn more about the new ViewSonic LS610 Series LED projector and for pricing and worldwide availability jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : ViewSonic





