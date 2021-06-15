JMGO O1 ultra short throw smart LED projector

If your TV could do with an upgrade a new ultra short throw projector is now available via Indiegogo capable of projecting an image 100 inches in size from just 9 inches away. Equipped with intelligent auto image correction and 4K compatibility the smart projector has built-in Amazon Alexa and runs on the Lunar operating system. The LED power source is good for 45,000 hours of viewing and the projector has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 P.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $699 or £496 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the JMGO O1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the JMGO O1 short throw projector project watch the promotional video below.

“Enjoy a true cinematic experience at home. Get a bigger screen and better view with JMGO O1 Pro. Thanks to the ultra-short throw design, this FHD 4k compatible projector provides a massive 70” to 110” screen size when placed just 9 inches away from the wall or projection surface. Set JMGO O1 Pro on the tabletop and enjoy your favorite TV shows, sports & games bigger than ever! “

“With JMGO O1 Pro, large distances are not required to enjoy a stunning big-screen experience so it can be used anywhere. Co-engineered with Leica, the world’s premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics, together elevates the home cinema experience with Full High Definition (FHD) at 1920x1080P resolution, dynamic contrast ratio up to 6000:1 and enhanced brightness to 1250ANSI for sharp and vivid multimedia that redefines your home cinema experience. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the short throw projector, jump over to the official JMGO O1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

