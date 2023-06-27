LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 controller

Sony has this week introduced its new LeBron James Limited Edition PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller and PS5 Console Cover. Launching on July 27 in the U.S. and select countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and more. Preorders for the controller will be available starting this Thursday, June 29, exclusively through the official PlayStation online store.

With a suggested retail price of $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 / $99.99 CAD, make sure to secure yours before supplies run out says Sony. Also on July 27, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 console cover will also be exclusively available from Sony for $64.99. Preorders begin this Thursday, June 29 2023.

“From Akron to the global stage, LeBron James continues to inspire the world with his tireless work ethic, championship spirit and remarkable achievements on the court and in his community. Today, we’re excited to share details on how players in select markets can secure our first design collaboration with LeBron and the first ever limited-edition PlayStation accessories co-designed with a cultural icon.”

LeBron James PS5 controller

“Featuring elements inspired by LeBron’s love for gaming and community, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 accessories are a true passion project co-created with LeBron. With memorable phrases such as, “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” the accessories feature personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout LeBron’s journey as a game-changing athlete, global inspiration for millions, and PlayStation Playmaker.

We hope you enjoy these new accessories. Thank you to our community for supporting our collaborative efforts with inspiring legends like LeBron to showcase how play and creativity have no limits.”

Source : Sony



