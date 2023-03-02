LeBron James PlayStation 5 accessories introduced

PlayStation and LeBron James have joined forces to create a new range of PlayStation five accessories in the form of a limited edition PlayStation 5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller. The limited specially designed PS5 accessories feature elements inspired by LeBron and his love for gaming and community.

The LeBron James PS5 DualSense wireless controller with personal imagery an badges will be available as a limited release in select countries globally and will be available to preorder exclusively via the PlayStation online store later this year. As soon more information on pricing and availability is announced by Sony we will keep you up to speed as always.

“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”

– LeBron James

LeBron James PS5 accessories

“From his record-breaking achievements in basketball to his extraordinary efforts to lift his community, LeBron is an inspiration to many of us at PlayStation. We couldn’t have asked for a more ideal partner to be the first-ever collaborator to design limited-edition PlayStation products. It was great to see LeBron’s vision for the design come to life and showcase his passions for gaming and community. We hope PlayStation fans will love this design as much as we enjoyed helping create it.”

Source : Sony





