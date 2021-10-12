Learn to play the guitar with TREYNER

TREYNER is a new system specifically designed to help you learn to play the guitar by “supercharging your learning experience” say its creators. The system includes real-time guidance and feedback as you play and uses a Bluetooth connection to your phone to access the Android and iOS companion application. 6 infrared reflector sensors capture and analyse your every movement just a fraction of a second and an array of 72 LEDs correspond to the first 12 frets on your guitar.

“Experience your guitar in a completely new light with TREYNER, the world’s first universal guitar learning accessory that reacts to your progress as you play. Whether you’ve been playing for years, or you’ve just picked up a guitar for the first time, Treyner is here to seriously change the way you look at playing the guitar.”

Learn to play the guitar

Assuming that the TREYNER funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the TREYNER teaches you to play the guitar project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $119 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Treyner communicates over Bluetooth with the complementary application running on your android or iPhone, so configuring your session is as simple as using an app on your phone! Choose from a huge variety of songs to play on your Treyner, with more coming in every update! Treyner listens to you as you play and provides feedback and guidance in real-time. Simply position your fingers according to the fret indicator and strum the guitar, and Treyner will refresh with the next set of finger placements.”

“Never make the same mistake twice with Treyner. Treyner is able to identify deviations of a single fret in fractions of a second, updating the fret indicator with visual feedback of the error. Treyner makes learning to play the guitar easier than you ever thought possible. Rows of LED’s correspond to the adjacent frets, and the six LED’s within each of the rows represent the six strings. Simply position your fingers to cover the string and fret combinations shown on the fret indicator. Individual fingers are even color coded!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the teaches you to play the guitar, jump over to the official TREYNER crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

