Learn to code with the PiCoder learning kit

If you would like to learn more about using the Raspberry Pi mini PC as well as programming different hardware components to create a wide variety of different applications and projects you might be interested in a new kit called the PiCoder, specifically created to help you learn to code whatever your age. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $135 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“PiCoder is a new-age solution for a wholesome learning experience for all ages. PiCoder is a very comprehensive, low-maintaining, compact, and highly practical solution for students as well as amateurs, young makers, and even professionals would like to learn to code or expand their skills. The PiCoder offers immense opportunities for learning and developing your own applications. “

Learn to code with PiCoder

“PiCoder is the dream of any geek or electronic enthusiast. Inside a high-quality protective case, you get a board mounted with Raspberry Pi Pico W mini PC and many other components and tools that are going to be part of your learning process. The incredible PiCoder will teach you computer science, programming, and electronics. Not only this, it will help you become a pro for Raspberry Pi .”

If the PiCoder crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the PiCoder electronics learning kit project view the promotional video below.

“We want our backers to make full use of PiCoder and for that Live Online Training will be provided to each backer. We will share a training calendar followed by training classroom links. The PiCoder is loaded with many features that are going to help you learn and explore many opportunities in the field of computer science and electronics. This neatly designed comprehensive kit has the following components. Each component can be used individually or in combinations to create n number of applications.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the electronics learning kit, jump over to the official PiCoder crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals