Learn to code with the EmPiZero from $9

If you are looking to learn to code would like to teach others you may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Zero board called the EmpiZero. The small development board launched via Kickstarter this month is equipped with everything you need to create a wide variety of applications including LEDs, Push Button, Thermal Sensor, Light Sensor, 7 Segment LED, Relay, Proximity Sensor and a Gas Sensor Connector.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $9 or £7 (depending on current exchange rates). If the EmPiZero campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the EmPiZero Raspberry Pi Zero board project view the promotional video below, which show how you can learn to code and more.

“For just $9 any one in 10 to 17 year range can start to learn to code. Yes, we’ve got you covered with NINE DOLLARS ONLY! Not only this, with the $9 pledge, you also get a free class (included in the pledge) to give you an introductory overview to Robotics and Coding. So, what are you waiting for?”

“The EmpiZero clubs with Raspberry Pi Zero to provide an inexpensive and simplified learning environment for 10 to 17 year children. To help children learn to code and kickstart the learning, we are providing an interactive online free class.”

“The EmPiZero is an inexpensive add-on board intended to be used with Raspberry Pi Zero. It is designed to aid in developing STEM skills in children. Conceived by Sania Jain EmPiZero helps in introducing coding to kids from an early age. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi Zero board, jump over to the official EmPiZero crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below to learn more about the easy way to learn to code.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals