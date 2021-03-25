Arduino Nanoboard development board hits Kickstarter

Arduino enthusiasts for those looking to get started programming electronic devices may be interested in a new Arduino development board aptly named the Nanoboard. Nanoboard is an Arduino prototyping board specifically created to solve the economical and inconvenient issues of building projects. Check out the video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $11 or £nine (depending on current exchange rates). If the Arduino Nanoboard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Arduino Nanoboard development board project watch the promotional video below.

“This project started a while ago when I was trying to solve a series of issues I and all Arduino hobbyist face: It is very heart-aching to pay the price of a $30 Arduino for every project, and another issue is that you’ll have to pay for a $5 blank shield if you’re planning to solder parts together to make your project permanent.”

“Therefore, I engineered a solution to solve this issue. I made Nanoboard which is an Arduino along with several built-in features to deal with the economical and convenience issue that comes with building personal project. Nanoboard is an Arduino Nano but with a large area of prototyping solder holes, so you could solder other components like amplifiers, MOSFETs, buttons to it without having to buy a shield or use a flimsy breadboard. “

“If you’re using devices like Servo motors, DC motors, ESP8266, there are already built-in ports for these commonly used maker modules. Just plug it straight into the board and all you need is to load the correct firmware with the correct pinouts selected.Nanoboard has gone through several revisions and upgrades over the past few years and I am now ready to put this on Kickstarter and see how it performs in the real world. I am also very keen on seeing what people will build with this!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the development board, jump over to the official Arduino Nanoboard crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

