Learn robotic automation on the NVIDIA Robotic Simulations course $30

If you are interested in learning more about creating robots innovations in assimilation and machine learning. You might be interested in a new course created by NVIDIA offering an introduction to Robotic Simulations in Isaac Sim. Enabling you to learn more about robotic automation and how to use the simulation loop of a 3D engine and initialize experiments with objects, robots, and physics logic.

During the course you will learn how to develop for a simulation application using an interactive Python scripting interface, specify scenes with USD components and enforce simulation-time properties, launch tasks that can encapsulate complex logic in the simulation environment, Import and control an NVIDIA JetBot wheeled robot and a Franka Emika robotic arm and execute a robotic handoff between two robots working in simulation.

The Introduction to Robotic Simulations course is four hours long and costs just $30. NVIDIA advised that an intermediate knowledge of Python 3 is advisable with familiarity across functions, classes, and basic design patterns as well as numpy arrays and basic matrix operations. For more details jump over to the official NVIDIA Deep Learning Inst website by following the link below.

Learn robotic automation

“Robotic automation has enjoyed great success in recent years with increasing hardware capabilities driving innovation in simulation and machine learning. In this course, we introduce you to Isaac Sim, NVIDIA Omniverse’s solution for simulation and robotics. In this course, you’ll learn how to tap into the simulation loop of a 3D engine and initialize experiments with objects, robots, and physics logic. This can be done programmatically using Omniverse Kit and Pixar USD commands, but the course will use Isaac Sim Core to wrap these low-level operations in an object-oriented fashion. By the end of the course, you’ll be able to simulate and control NVIDIA JetBot and Franka Emika robots and coordinate them together to perform a handoff.”

“The skills covered in this course are direct prerequisites for working with Isaac Gym and create a good starting point for exploring Isaac Sim and other Omniverse applications. The course is great for those interested in 3D scene specification and robotic simulation, but is also useful for researchers looking to expand their toolkits as well as seasoned developers interested in exploring design patterns for Omniverse KIT development.”

Source : NVIDIA



