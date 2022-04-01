Pen scanner and translator helps you learn new languages efficiently

If you would like to learn new languages wittily and efficiently you may be interested in a new piece of kit in the form of the pen scanner and translator. NEWYES is a small pocket size device providing a combination of reading machine, paper dictionaries, OCR tool and translation application in one device. Launched by a Kickstarter the project has already raised over $25,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still 28 days remaining.

Scan Reader Pen 3 Pro supports vertical scanning of Japanese and 116 different languages in total and can be used off-line to translate for languages English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. while an Internet connection is required for the remaining 112. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates).

Learn new languages

“Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced level, if your goal is to learn a language, this pen is a perfect match for you. It can translate 112 languages, and we’re still increasing new languages database. So you will always find the language you want to learn on this device. It is also a great tool for kids to study. Equipped with a high frame rate professional scanning camera, NEWYES scan reader 3 Pro can recognize 3000 characters per minute, 0.29s quick response time, 0.5s fast translation and the accuracy rate is as high as 98%.”

If the NEWYES crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the NEWYES pen scanner and translator project view the promotional video below.

“It contains a dictionary function which would be a time-saving and professional tool for language learners or self-taught kids. Just scan new words or sentences to check their meaning, then play the audio and repeat the speaking for practice. In this way, you don’t need to manually flip through the dictionary, which dramatically improves efficiency and saves time. In addition to Oxford English Dictionary, it also includes the FLTRP dictionary, and NMT(neural machine translation).

To better help people with dyslexia and people with reading needs, Scan Reader Pen 3 Pro is upgraded with a text-to-speech function. It can read out the scanned content in real-time. This function can effectively help children recognize words and help the elderly read the paper. What’s more, it can help people with dyslexia to learn!”

“NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Pro supports synchronously transcribing via OCR technology. It can recognize 55+ languages. Connect the Bluetooth of your phone with our app, and then use the pen to scan the content you need to transfer. Scanned content on your paper can be simultaneously transferred to the app on your phone. It also works for Windows desktop users. Scan Reader Pen 3 Pro is equipped with the function of converting left-handedness. Even if you are left-handed, it allows you to scan the content you want with smooth operation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the pen scanner and translator, jump over to the official NEWYES crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

