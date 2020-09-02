Leaked iPhone 12 rear glass shows camera setup

We have heard lots of rumors about how many cameras the new iPhone 12 will come with and now what appears to be a rear glass for the handset has been leaked.

It looks like the iPhone 12 will feature three rear cameras like the iPhone 11, although on this photo there is an extra hole which is for the LiDAR scanner on the handsets.

Apple introduced a LiDAR scanner on their most recent iPad Pro and they will also use one on this years iPhone 12 handsets.

We are expecting four new iPhones from Apple this year, there will be a 5.4 and 6.1 inch version of the standard device and a 6.1 inch 12 Pro and 6.7 inch 12 Pro Max.

All four handsets will come with an Apple A14 Bionic processor and iOS 14, they should also come with more RAM than the current range. It is not clear as yet on whether both the standard and Pro models will have exactly the same camera setup.

Apple are expected to make their new iPhone range of smartphones official some time in October, although the Pro models may not go on sale until November.

Source Mr White, MacRumors

