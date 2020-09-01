Apple preparing 75 million iPhone 12 handsets

Apple is apparently preparing 75 million units of their iPhone 12 handsets for this years launch, the company is expecting high demand for this years devices.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple is expecting iPhone shipments to go as high as 80 million this year.

The iPhone 12 will be a big launch for Apple as it will be their first 5G smartphone and four different models are expected to launch.

The standard iPhone 12 will come in two sizes, 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches, there will also be two Pro models, the 12 Pro with a 6.1 inch display and the 12 Pro Max which will feature a 6.7 inch display.

All four handsets will come with a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and iOS 14 and the devices are expected to be unveiled at a press event in October. There are rumors that the standard devices will go on sale in October and the Pro models in November.

Source Bloomberg

