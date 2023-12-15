Lava Yuva 3 Pro smartphone unveiled

Lava has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Lava Yuva 3 Pro, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot.
The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, it comes with a range of cameras, and there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back of the device.
On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel main camera and an unspecified secondary camera.
The handset will be available in a range of colors which include MNedow Purple, Desert Gold, and Forest Viridian, the handset is now available to buy directly from the Lava store for INR 8,999 which is about $108 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether the handset will be launched in any more countries.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.