Lava Agni 2 smartphone gets official

Lava has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Lava Agni 2 and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek 7050 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage and the device features a 4700 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The new Lava Agni 2 smartphones come with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. and two 2-megapixel cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, the device comes with Google’s Android 13 OS and it will apparently get at least two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The new Lava Agni 2 smartphone will launch in one color, Green and the handset will be available in India from the 24th of May 2023, the device will retail for INR 19,999 which is about $243. As yet there are no details on whether Lava is planning to launch the handset in more countries.

Source GSM Arena



