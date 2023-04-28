Lava Blaze 1X 5G smartphone unveiled

Lava has launched a new Android smartphone, the Lava Blaze 1X 5G and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus the device also features a microSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

The new Lava Blaze 1X 5G smartphone will come with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W charging, the handset also comes with Android 12 and a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, plus a 2-megapixel camera, and a 0.3-megapixel camera.

The handset will launch in two colors Glass Green and Glass Blue and it will retail for INR 12,000 which is about $147 at the current exchange rate, the device is being launched in India, but there are no details on whether it will be available in any more countries.

Source Lava





