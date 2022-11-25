Lava Blaze NXT smartphone unveiled

Lava has unveiled a new smartphone that will launch in India, the Lava Blaze NXT and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution.

The device will come with a Mediatek Helio G37 mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the device comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 256GB card.

The device comes with Android 12 and it features a rear fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery, there is also USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Lava Blaze NXT comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and two other cameras, we do not know any details about the additional two cameras.

The handset comes with a choice of colors which will include red and blue and it will retail for INR 9,299 when it goes on sale, this works out at about $115 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





