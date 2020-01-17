Lava Z71 Android smartphone announced

Lava have launched a new Android smartphone, the Lava Z71 and the handset comes with a 5.7 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Helio A22 mobile processor and it features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for additional storage and the handset comes with Star OS 5.1 which is based on Android Pie.

The Lava Z71 comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with one 2 megapixel camera and one 13 megapixel camera. The handset wull retail for INR 7,000 which is about $100 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

