LathePro modular desktop machine for makers : drill, saw, lathe, sand and more

Makers and hobbyists looking for a modular all in one workstation that can be used for building a different designs in a wide variety of materials including wood, metal and plastic. The modular LathePro desktop maker station is deathly worth more investigation and allows you to, lathe, saw, grind, mill, drill and more from one compact area. The high precision modular workstation has been designed to provide 7 core functions perfect for any home DIY enthusiast, maker or crafter.

Modular crafting workstation

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $459 or £337 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. With the assumption that the LathePro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the LathePro modular desktop maker station project watch the promotional video below.

“Have you ever dreamed of a machine that could set your creativity free with the power to do it all? With LathePro, a modular versatile desktop lathe machine specially designed for home DIY and maintenance projects, you can do it all. It’s a true multi-process machine, whether you’re drilling, grinding, sawing, milling wood, metal, or engineering plastics, it will perform like a Pro.”

“Sawing, grinding, and drilling are the basic functions of LathePro. Functions of Milling, Wood Turning, and Lathing are enabled with additional modules. All parts of LathePro are delivered highly pre-assembled for convenience. The clever design allows anyone to get started fast. Setup takes just 30mins and your DIY creations can begin. LathePro is designed with expandability in mind. Add-on modules allow a multitude of advanced functions that allow you to perform more complex operations. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular desktop maker station, jump over to the official LathePro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

