Latest Samsung Galaxy devices land on Vodafone

Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy devices, this includes the new Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. All of these devices are now available to pre-order with UK mobile carrier Vodafone.

There are a range of plans available for the new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for £59 per month with £49 up front.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available from £41 per month with a £29 upfront fee, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available for £17.50 a month and the Galaxy Watch 4 for £15.50 a month. There is no up front fee on these two Galaxy Watch devices.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 before 31 December 2021 can claim a free Starter Kit worth (£79.99), containing a Flip Case, an S Pen and a 25w Superfast Charger. In addition, customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 before 27 August 2021 can claim free Samsung Care+ for one year too.

The new Samsung devices are available on Vodafone EVO, the new flexible mobile offering that makes the latest smartphones and smartwatches easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, and choose over how long they want to pay the rest off – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Furthermore, customers can enjoy the reassurance of flexible early upgrades from 12 months.

You can find out more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

