Latest Samsung Bespoke Home devices shown off at CES 2023

Samsung has been showing off a number of devices at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this had included the latest Bespoke Home devices.

Samsung has also been showing off its latest SmartThings Home devices including the new SmartThings Station that we saw yesterday.

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition, is just getting started in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

In order to provide partners, media and consumers alike with a truly hands-on look at the company’s latest Bespoke Home innovations, Samsung Electronics is putting on a dedicated showcase in order to kick off CES 2023 in style.

The Bespoke Home 2023 lineup of home appliance products combines cutting-edge technologies with true aesthetic customization to meet any user’s preferences, setting a new standard for personalized, smart home living. At Samsung’s showcase, visitors are able to learn more about the interconnectivity of the latest lineup at the BESPOKE Home zone and experience a fully integrated device and appliance home system using IoT solutions in the SmartThings Home zone. Visitors can also view personalized kitchen concepts in the MyBespoke zone, showcasing a variety of Bespoke refrigerators with widely customizable panels, and can catch a glimpse of the latest products available in Latin America in the Latin America line-ups zone.

You can find out more details about the latest Samsung Bespoke Home devices over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





