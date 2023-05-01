Samsung SmartThings Station unveiled at CES 2023

Samsung has unveiled its latest smart home device at this year’s CES, the Samsung SmartThings Station and the device is designed to be used as a smart home hub.

As well as being a smart home hub. the new SmartThings Station is also a fast charging pad, that can wirelessly charge your smartphone at other devices at up to 15W.

A smart home hub helps multiple devices, including thermostats, lighting and power outlets, seamlessly interconnect with other devices connected to the smart home server so they all work together to create a harmonized environment. SmartThings Station makes it easy to automate pre-set routines created via the SmartThings mobile app without requiring users to control individual devices manually.

With a press of the Smart Button on the SmartThings Station, users can activate a routine created on their SmartThings app. For example, when it’s time for bed, a quick tap could trigger a routine for sleep — which could turn off the lights, close the blinds and lower the temperature. Or, if a movie night is on the cards, a movie routine could turn on the TV and dim the lights. When leaving home, the SmartThings Station can turn off power outlets and unused appliances to save energy and activate a security system. Users might also want a gaming routine, which could activate specific TV and lighting settings and turn on “Do not Disturb” mode.

Consumers can trigger up to three different routines just by pressing the Smart Button, with short press, long press or double press activations. Routines can also be activated via the SmartThings app whether people are at home or away.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung SmartThings Station over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





