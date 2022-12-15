Samsung SmartThings expansion to be unveiled at CES

Samsung has revealed some details about what it has plans for CES 2023 in January, the company will be unveiling an expanded SmartThings experience.

We can also expect to see a new range of devices at CES and the focus of the event will be on innovation and sustainability.

At CES 2023, Samsung will present a new and expanded SmartThings experience that integrates your home ecosystem even more seamlessly with a system, that is supported by enhanced security.

We will also explore easier and safer ways to connect devices and appliances, and how to make customized experiences for each user even more precise with AI.

We are closely cooperating with various industry partners to embody the SmartThings experience, creating a new path to provide optimal and customized connected experiences to users according to their individual preferences and lifestyles.

In order to provide better daily life experiences, Samsung has been paying attention to how technology can address difficulties and problems encountered in everyday life. In addition, we have continued to identify ways to contribute to creating a more sustainable future by developing products that are sustainable and equipped with innovative technologies.

You can find out more details about what Samsung has planned for CES 2023 over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals