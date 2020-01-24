Latest HackSpace magazine features 25 Raspberry Pi projects

The latest HackSpace magazine is out today, providing a wealth of information on the Raspberry Pi platform and featuring 25 ways to use your Raspberry Pi if you are needing a little inspiration. The HackSpace magazine is available as a free PDF download or can be purchased both physically and digitally to help support the Raspberry Pi Foundation in the developed of the Raspberry Pi platform

“From personal computing and electronic fashion to robotics and automatic fabrication, Raspberry Pi is a rather adaptable piece of kit. And whether you choose to use the new Raspberry Pi 4, or the smaller, $5 Raspberry Pi Zero, there are plenty of projects out there for even the most novice of hobbyists to get their teeth into.

This month’s HackSpace magazine, a product of Raspberry Pi Press, is packed full of some rather lovely Raspberry Pi projects, as well as the magazine’s usual features from across the maker community. So, instead of us sharing one of the features with you, as we usually do on release day, we wanted to share them all with you.”

Source: RPiF

