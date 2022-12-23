LastPass data breach more serious than originally thought

Back in August LastPass announced a security breach, at the time the company said that no customer data was taken during the breach, not it would appear there has been a further data breach

Now LastPass has announced that customer password vaults have been obtained during a hack, you can see more details below.

The threat actor was also able to copy a backup of customer vault data from the encrypted storage container which is stored in a proprietary binary format that contains both unencrypted data, such as website URLs, as well as fully-encrypted sensitive fields such as website usernames and passwords, secure notes, and form-filled data. These encrypted fields remain secured with 256-bit AES encryption and can only be decrypted with a unique encryption key derived from each user’s master password using our Zero Knowledge architecture. As a reminder, the master password is never known to LastPass and is not stored or maintained by LastPass. The encryption and decryption of data is performed only on the local LastPass client. For more information about our Zero Knowledge architecture and encryption algorithms, please see here.

There is no evidence that any unencrypted credit card data was accessed. LastPass does not store complete credit card numbers and credit card information is not archived in this cloud storage environment.

You can find out more information about the LastPass data breach over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source LastPass





