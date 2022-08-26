LastPass says hackers stole some of their source code

LastPass has unveiled that a hacker has stolen some of their source code, and the company has said that no customer data has been accessed, they have not recommended that you change your password etc.

They also said that no encrypted password vaults had been accessed, the hacker apparently gained access to their development environments, more details are below.

Two weeks ago, we detected some unusual activity within portions of the LastPass development environment. After initiating an immediate investigation, we have seen no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults.

We have determined that an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information. Our products and services are operating normally.

In response to the incident, we have deployed containment and mitigation measures, and engaged a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm. While our investigation is ongoing, we have achieved a state of containment, implemented additional enhanced security measures, and see no further evidence of unauthorized activity.

You can find out more details about what has happened to their source code over at the LastPass website at the link below.

Source

