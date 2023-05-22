Last Of Us PC port fixed? Digital Foundry investigate

PC gamers holding onto cash until developer Naughty Dog fixes the issues that were plaguing the Last Of Us PC port game at launch. Might be interested in a new analysis video created by the team at Digital Foundry investigating whether the latest patches of actually fixed the games performance, issues and playability.

The Last Of Us PC port was officially launched at the end of March 2023 and at the current time has “Mostly Positive” recent reviews on steam although all reviews reveal a “Mixed” bag. Check out the video below to learn more about the fixes that have been implemented and whether they have had any effect on the games performance and playability.

“One of the most disappointing PC launches of the year was the conversion of The Last of Us Part 1. Many patches have followed since we first looked at the game and many issues remain – particularly in terms of stutter, CPU and GPU utilisation. However, the good news is that at least the texture management problems have been comprehensively resolved – and a highly respectable experience is now possible for PC users with 8GB graphics cards.”

“Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.”

