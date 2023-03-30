The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PC with lots of issues

If like us you have been patiently waiting for The Last of Us Part 1 to be ported from PlayStation to PC, you will be pleased to know that it has now arrived and is available to purchase. Although it might be worth waiting a month or two for Naughty Dog to sort out all the optimization issues the game seems to have at launch. Check out the video below to learn more about the The Last of Us PC issues players are currently experiencing, such is the game using huge amounts of VRAM and in some cases unplayable on some PC systems.

The development team at Naughty Dog have their work cut out to bring the game up to par and currently has Mostly Negative on Steam thanks to over 8,700 reviewers. Naughty dog has already responded via its official Twitter account explaining saying “we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.”

It is a real shame that the port to PC is so bad after the original game on PlayStation won over 200 Game of the Year awards.

The Last of Us PC issues

“In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.”

Source : Steam : Twitter





