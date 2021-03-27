DJ6 compact laser engraver and cutter from $169

If you are in the market for a powerful laser engraver you may be interested in the DJ6, specifically created to provide users with an affordable high-powered laser engraver and cutter capable of assisting with a wide variety of different projects and materials.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $169 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DJ6 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the DJ6 laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

“Still looking for a functional yet affordable laser engraver? DJ6 is the perfect choice. For a minimal investment, you can quickly personalize and customize any object with your creative designs. DJ6 can engrave patterns, designs, logos and images on virtually any materials including wood, glass, colored ceramics, painted metal, food, acrylic, leather, fabric, plastic, and more. With DJ6, you can create anything you ever dreamed of. From unique gifts to amazing artwork, DJ6 is the perfect tool to turn your ideas into reality!”

“Leave the hassle of bulky and complicated laser engravers behind. DJ6 is the perfect on-the-go tool for taking with you anywhere. With 3,000mW laser power and 1.5mm cutting thickness performance, you can create magical designs at the touch of a button.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In order to provide a more versatile engraving experience for our backers, we’ve created an open-frame design. This means that your creations are no longer limited by size issues. Any horizontally stable object can be engraved quickly and easily.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the laser engraver, jump over to the official DJ6 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals