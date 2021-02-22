TopWork tablet and laptop stand with integrated USB-C hub

The new laptop stand with integrated hub has been launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers with just 2 days remaining on its campaign. The laptop stand includes 11 ports enabling you to quickly expand the connectivity of your laptop. The laptop stand also includes a wireless charger and USB-C connectivity and uses an integrated USB-C cable to connect directly to your laptop or tablet.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TopWork campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the TopWork laptop stand project play the promotional video below.

“TopWork is the world’s first workstation that combines an adjustable laptop stand, 11-port USB hub, and Qi wireless charger altogether, so you can expand peripherals, charge devices, and transfer data all at once while having a perfectly organized desk and comfortable posture. Keep all of your gadgets plugged into Topwork, and then just use its built-in Type-C cable to hook up your laptop or tablet. This allows you to switch your whole desk setup from one laptop to another by just moving one cable. Not only saves your money but TopWork also greatly enhances your work efficiency. TopWork, your wonderful work companion and a must-have for work from home!”

“TopWork is equipped with 11 desirable ports that all transfer data at full speed and hook up an ideal range of peripherals in a sturdily built. It can connect to your monitor, power, drive, mobile devices and much more all at once, such as mouse, keyboard, memory cards, table printer, projector, etc.”

“Not only does TopWork raise your monitor to exactly the right height for video conferences or movies, it also features a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening and optimal audio quality to improve your entertaining experience. Ports of HDMI @ 4K and VGA @ 1080P can be used simultaneously to expand 2 extra different display screens, which is very good news especially for programmers, designers and photo/video editors.”

