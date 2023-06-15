Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new interior and more

Land Rover has updated their Discovery Sport and it now comes with an updated interior and also some new technology. The redesigned cabin comes with an 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen display.

There are also changes to the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, and the P300e comes with an WLTP certified electric range of up to 38 miles, plus there is now Rapid charging and more.

Every Discovery Sport now features a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles as standard, while the redesigned and simplified centre console boasts an elegant new floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. The latest Pivi Pro2 infotainment set-up features permanently accessible sidebars, which provide shortcuts to key vehicle controls and functions, such as media, volume, climate and navigation. This allows users to access 90 per cent of tasks within two taps from the home screen.

Discovery Sport features one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies3 available thanks to Cabin Air Purification Plus8. With PM2.5 Filtration and CO 2 Management, the system helps to promote wellbeing for the whole family, as well as heighten alertness for the driver by monitoring and controlling CO 2 levels inside. The advanced system combines nanoe™ X technology to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) app technology10 allows clients to monitor outside air quality at their location and their destination on screen.

You can find out more information about the updated Land Rover Discovery Sport and all of the car’s new features over at the company’s website at the link below. The car is now available to order and prices start at £44,790.

