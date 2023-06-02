Jaguar Land Rover unveils its new logo

Yesterday we had a new logo from Porsche and now Jaguar Land Rover has revealed its new logo, which can be seen in the photo above, the company is changing its branding from Jaguar Land Rover to JLR.

The new brand identity aspires to remove ambiguity and bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR’s brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – as well as accelerate the delivery of the company’s vision to be Proud Creators of Modern Luxury.

The creative process behind the new identity focused on elegance, modernity and a forward-thinking essence to exhibit the direction and ambition of the company. The descending j aspires to add elegance, while the lighter weight of the emblem illustrates the step change to refinement and modernity.

JLR reaffirmed today that the Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA. Land Rover continues as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar Land Rover branding and their new logo and more over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Jaguar Land Rover



