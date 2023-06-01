New Porsche Logo celebrates 75 years

Porsche is celebrating 75 years this year and the company has unveiled its new Porsche Logo, the new logo will be used on its cars going forward and it features a modernized design that still remains true to the original.

You have to look closely at the photos of the new Porsche Logo as the design is still very similar to the previous version, it features an updated Porsche crest and more, you can see more details below.

With great attention to detail and in a three-year process, the designers of Style Porsche, together with the marketing experts of the sports car manufacturer, have carefully modernised the iconic logo. The introduction will start on the vehicle side at the end of 2023.

“The ‘75 years of Porsche sports cars’ anniversary was the occasion for us to rework this trademark,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “With its cleaner and more state-of-the-art execution, the refined crest communicates the character of Porsche. We have reinterpreted historical characteristics and combined them with innovative design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal. The result is an aesthetically ambitious arc that bridges the history and the future of the brand.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Logo and Porsche’s plans for their 75-year celebrations over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals