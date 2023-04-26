Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound unveiled

Land Rover is launching a new version of their Defender, the Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound, they have also launched the new Defender 130 V8 which comes with 500 PS and 610 Nm of torque, this model is powered by a 5.0 litre supercharged V8.

New Defender 130 Outbound embraces the impossible with an unprecedented combination of luxurious interior space and all-terrain capability. Available exclusively with five seats, it brings even greater potential for overland exploration and enables those with active and adventurous lifestyles to pack everything they need to get out and explore.

The New Defender 130 Outbound is designed for clients who know there’s always more to achieve. It offers the opportunity to explore any terrain in superior comfort – with a purposeful interior designed to accommodate everything adventurers can throw at it.

The ultimate expression of Defender’s breadth of talents, 130 Outbound is available exclusively with five seats and up to 2,516 litres3 (1,329 litres3 with row two seats in use) of space in the rear, making every adventure effortless for explorers desiring the greatest versatility and practicality. Its near flat loadspace floor (with 1.267 metres in length behind the 2nd row) easily accommodates everything from wetsuits and kit bags to camping and climbing gear.

You can find out more details about the new Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound and also the new Land Rover Defender 130 V8 over at the Land Rover website at the link below.

Source Land Rover





