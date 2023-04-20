Jaguar Land Rover is now called JLR

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that the company will be rebranded as JLR, they also announced plans to invest £15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its modern electric vehicles.

The company also revealed that it is working on a range of new Jaguar electric vehicles, there are three new models on the way and the first one will be a 4 door GT EV which will be built in Solihull.

JLR today announced exciting plans to accelerate its transition to become the world’s leading modern luxury car manufacturer revealing its Halewood plant, in the UK, will become an all-electric production facility and its next generation medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture (EMA), will now be pure-electric.

In an update to global media at JLR’s centre in Gaydon, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell reaffirmed the business’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which will reposition the company as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030, as JLR makes strides towards its financial goals of achieving a net cash positive position by FY25 and double-digit EBIT by 2026.

You can find out more details about the Jaguar Land Rover plans or JLR as they are now known over at the company’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing more details about their new vehicles.

Source JLR, Autocar





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals