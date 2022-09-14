Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition launched

To celebrate 75 years of Land Rover, the company is launching a new limited edition Defender, the Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition.

The new Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition comes with a choice of powertrains, there is the P400e Electric Hybrid, the P400 petrol, and the D300 Diesel, this new SUV is available in both 90 and 110 body designs.

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger.

Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material – the most robust fabric available on Defender.

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a Folding Fabric Roof or the option of a Sliding Panoramic Roof, while superior comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and Three Zone Climate Control. An Electrically Deployable Tow Bar and All-Season tyres can be added as options for enhanced capability.

You can find out more information about the new Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition over at Land Rover at the link below. The car is now available to order and pricing starts at £85,995 for the 90 models and £89,995 for the 110 models.

Source Land Rover

