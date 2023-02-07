Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica V12 unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled two of its final V12 cars, the Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica. The next supercar from Lamborghini will be a hybrid which is coming in a few weeks.

Both of these new models are powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine and they look impressive from the photos.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization.”

The two unmistakable one-off cars were styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile as the quintessence of maximum creativity using the V12 platform, reflecting the design cues that have contributed to the company’s iconic significance, as well as drawing on a sporting character inspired by the race track.

Invencible and Auténtica pay tribute to masterpieces of Lamborghini design: the Sesto Elemento, a homage to lightness and motorsport characterised by a large rear wing; the Reventón with its unique aeronautical style; and the Veneno, which takes the quest for aerodynamic perfection to an extreme.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Invincible and Autentica over at Lamborghini at the link below.

