Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in action (Video)

We heard about the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato earlier this month and now Lamborghini has presented the car at Art Basel, Miami Beach.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is designed to be used offroad as well as on the road and you can see it in action in the video below.

“True to our values as a visionary, bold and unconventional brand, with the Sterrato we are breaking new ground in driving sensations,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “Presenting the car at Art Basel in Miami reflects how, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents a radical and original interpretation of the super sports car concept but, in terms of performance, the Sterrato belongs in the world’s most dynamic and exciting driving environments.”

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimized driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing the RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

